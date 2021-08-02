IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 134,309 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 732,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 134,309 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 66,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.70. 756,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,720,742. The firm has a market cap of $244.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

