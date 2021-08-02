IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,917 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 11,839 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.8% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $38,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,892 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,948. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $618.62. 18,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,211. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $631.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $568.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

