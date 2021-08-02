IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Intuit by 10.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Intuit by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuit by 43.0% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 20,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $530.13. 10,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,414. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $484.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.94, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $532.33.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.83.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

