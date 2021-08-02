IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,554 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $971,046,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $743,879,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPGI stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $431.32. 16,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,572. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $429.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.