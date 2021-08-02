IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 73,242 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 405,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,242 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $62,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,852,000 after buying an additional 925,022 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,633,113,000 after buying an additional 602,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,501,714,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,649,000 after acquiring an additional 178,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.55. 228,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,535,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

