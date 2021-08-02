iHuman (NYSE:IH) & RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Head-To-Head Review

iHuman (NYSE:IH) and RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iHuman and RISE Education Cayman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $81.52 million 4.47 -$5.74 million N/A N/A RISE Education Cayman $146.89 million 0.47 -$20.30 million ($0.16) -7.56

iHuman has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RISE Education Cayman.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for iHuman and RISE Education Cayman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00 RISE Education Cayman 0 1 0 0 2.00

iHuman presently has a consensus target price of $26.10, indicating a potential upside of 281.58%. RISE Education Cayman has a consensus target price of $2.90, indicating a potential upside of 139.67%. Given iHuman’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe iHuman is more favorable than RISE Education Cayman.

Profitability

This table compares iHuman and RISE Education Cayman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman N/A N/A N/A RISE Education Cayman -4.59% 4.77% 0.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.9% of iHuman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of RISE Education Cayman shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iHuman beats RISE Education Cayman on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours. It also provides educational consulting services; and academic tutoring, test preparation, and admissions consulting services. The company offers Can-Talk, Rise Library Online, Rise Camp, Rise Workshop, and Rise Overseas Study Tour complementary products, as well as STEAM Courses that integrates various subjects, such as science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics. As of December 31, 2020, it had a network of 512 learning centers comprising 92 self-owned learning centers and 420 franchised learning centers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

