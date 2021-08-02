Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,908 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,764.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.15, for a total transaction of $1,536,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,749,211.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,567 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,080 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.89.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $495.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.87. The company has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.47 and a beta of 0.92.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.