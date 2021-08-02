IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) PT Lowered to $22.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price objective reduced by Barrington Research from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised shares of IMAX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie raised their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.86.

Get IMAX alerts:

NYSE IMAX opened at $16.14 on Thursday. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.36.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The business had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 11,150.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in IMAX in the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.