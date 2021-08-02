Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Immatics worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMTX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Immatics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Immatics by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Immatics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Immatics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $12.21 on Monday. Immatics has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $219.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Immatics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Immatics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

