Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IMVT. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.54.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT traded down $2.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 267,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,456. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 90.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 27.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 185.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

