Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will post sales of $44.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.60 million and the highest is $44.50 million. Impinj posted sales of $28.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year sales of $180.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $181.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $215.30 million, with estimates ranging from $212.10 million to $218.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%.

PI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

PI stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.19. The stock had a trading volume of 511,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,332. Impinj has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.45.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $74,999.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,549 shares of company stock worth $227,298 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 77,460 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 999,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,820,000 after purchasing an additional 33,365 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,024,000 after purchasing an additional 193,410 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $29,575,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 3,153.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 479,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

