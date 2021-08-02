Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.69.
Shares of IR opened at $48.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $52.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13.
In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,187,000 after acquiring an additional 106,524 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,164,000 after purchasing an additional 135,325 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after buying an additional 1,403,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.
