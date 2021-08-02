Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.69.

Shares of IR opened at $48.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $52.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,187,000 after acquiring an additional 106,524 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,164,000 after purchasing an additional 135,325 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after buying an additional 1,403,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

