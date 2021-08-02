Innospec (IOSP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.20 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Innospec to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $88.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.53 and a beta of 1.32. Innospec has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.56.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other news, VP Brian Watt sold 7,112 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $724,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,237.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 1,161 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $118,410.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,613.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

