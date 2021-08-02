Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Inovalon in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inovalon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INOV. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $37.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.93. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Inovalon by 62,891.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

