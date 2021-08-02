InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Reaches $0.0055 on Exchanges

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 30.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $141,509.58 and $10.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.23 or 0.00411996 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002778 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013466 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.10 or 0.01056723 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,621,938 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

