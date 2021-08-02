Insider Buying: Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Director Acquires $100,000.00 in Stock

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Director Joshua Horowitz bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,215. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ MINM opened at $2.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32. Minim, Inc. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 million, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.10.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Minim had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

