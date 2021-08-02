Insider Buying: Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Burke W. Whitman bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $18,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Burke W. Whitman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Burke W. Whitman bought 500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $18,150.00.

OHI stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 122,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,659. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,349,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,022,000 after purchasing an additional 521,037 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $1,320,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 50,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 29,677 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 57,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,234,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,848,000 after acquiring an additional 370,072 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

