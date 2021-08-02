Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $24.64 on Monday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 386.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

