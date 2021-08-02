Insider Selling: Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Sells 9,692 Shares of Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 9,692 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $165,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 5,584 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $95,151.36.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Dale Chappell sold 132,764 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $2,275,574.96.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Dale Chappell sold 15,177 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $258,919.62.

On Monday, June 7th, Dale Chappell sold 80,636 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,538,534.88.

On Thursday, July 8th, Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $824,331.70.

On Friday, June 25th, Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $17,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 133,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $2,433,543.28.

On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $7,445,880.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $3,076,213.26.

On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $2,345,970.64.

HGEN stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $952.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of -2.37. Humanigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HGEN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Humanigen in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Humanigen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Humanigen by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Humanigen by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

