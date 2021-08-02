Insider Selling: Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) EVP Sells 19,596 Shares of Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 19,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $803,827.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,885.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Iridium Communications stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.94. The stock had a trading volume of 877,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,983. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.46. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,457,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,324 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,028,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after buying an additional 15,057 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

