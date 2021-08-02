Insider Selling: Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Sells $37,718.40 in Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 7,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $37,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 155,862 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $746,578.98.

On Friday, July 16th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 76,881 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $364,415.94.

On Monday, July 12th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 59,844 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $238,179.12.

On Friday, July 9th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 146,227 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $564,436.22.

On Friday, June 25th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 44,098 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $164,926.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 41,866 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $156,160.18.

On Friday, June 11th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 72,411 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $272,989.47.

NASDAQ PFMT opened at $4.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $269.03 million, a P/E ratio of -47.70 and a beta of -0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88. Performant Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $5.29.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Performant Financial by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Performant Financial by 59.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 104,693 shares in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFMT. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

