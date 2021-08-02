Insight Folios Inc Takes $235,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.70. 295,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,862,528. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.44. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

