Insight Folios Inc Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 99,890 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $756,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $896,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 105,384 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 60,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.24. The company had a trading volume of 121,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,973,808. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

