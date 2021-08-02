Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Sells $1,691,976.00 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.90. 159,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,059. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.83. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $57,658,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 28.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,778,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,668,000 after acquiring an additional 622,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,525,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,469,000 after acquiring an additional 222,761 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 135.4% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 376,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,537,000 after acquiring an additional 216,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

