Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-4.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.11. Insperity also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.000-$4.590 EPS.

NYSE:NSP traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $98.90. The company had a trading volume of 159,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,059. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. Insperity has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on NSP shares. TheStreet raised Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.90.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $487,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,706.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,058 shares of company stock worth $6,315,317 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.