Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.42. 30,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,014. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $67.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

