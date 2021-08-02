Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 85 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after buying an additional 147,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 297,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.64. 236,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,842,075. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.99. The company has a market capitalization of $320.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.41, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

