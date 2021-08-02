International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,977,000 after buying an additional 9,207,924 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,084,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,117 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,783,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $845,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,266,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $735,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.09.

NYSE IFF opened at $151.66 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $150.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 81.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.27.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

