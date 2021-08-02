Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Down 26.7% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th.

