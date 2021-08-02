Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Update

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 17.4% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 21,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 523,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 28.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.23. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,126. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.