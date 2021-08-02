Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) by 62.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,546 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CUT opened at $37.74 on Monday. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $40.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

