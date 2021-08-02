Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Stake Lessened by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of SPHQ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,729. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $36.32 and a 1 year high of $50.10.

