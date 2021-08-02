Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Short Interest Up 52.4% in July

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 212.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 937.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $273,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCM opened at $64.46 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $69.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

