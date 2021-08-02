Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.18

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.18 and last traded at $57.07, with a volume of 13 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.76.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.81.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,217,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after acquiring an additional 119,732 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 408,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,194,000 after buying an additional 89,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,198,000 after buying an additional 75,372 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,435,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 650,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,158,000 after buying an additional 54,971 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHO)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.