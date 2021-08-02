Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.18

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.18 and last traded at $57.07, with a volume of 13 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.76.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHO)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

