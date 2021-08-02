Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE: ASPN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/30/2021 – Aspen Aerogels was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

7/30/2021 – Aspen Aerogels had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $36.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Aspen Aerogels had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $37.81 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/15/2021 – Aspen Aerogels had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

7/15/2021 – Aspen Aerogels is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Aspen Aerogels was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

7/1/2021 – Aspen Aerogels had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Aspen Aerogels had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $31.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Aspen Aerogels had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Aspen Aerogels was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $37.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 39.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

