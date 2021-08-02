Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for HCA Healthcare (HCA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA):

7/22/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $225.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $222.00 to $267.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $225.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $247.00 to $273.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $230.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $215.00 to $268.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $260.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $232.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – HCA Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

7/19/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $223.00 to $252.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

7/9/2021 – HCA Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/18/2021 – HCA Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/15/2021 – HCA Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $218.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HCA Healthcare’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. Over the past 60 days, the company has witnessed its 2021 and 2022 earnings estimates move north. The company's multiple buyouts have helped it increase its patient volumes, enabled network expansion and added hospitals to its portfolio. The company has also taken up cost curbing measures, which would likely aid margins. With the rise in usage of telehealth medicine, the company expanded its telemedicine product offerings. Its solid 2021 outlook impresses. However, the company escalating operating expenses persistently weigh on the margins. High leverage is another concern. The COVID-19 pressure on revenues also bothers the company. The company's first-quarter earnings gained from higher revenues.”

Shares of HCA opened at $248.20 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.38 and a 52 week high of $254.45. The firm has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get HCA Healthcare Inc alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total value of $1,592,323.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $939,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,374 shares of company stock worth $6,164,720. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,789,000 after buying an additional 58,798 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.