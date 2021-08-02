Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Yamana Gold (YRI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Yamana Gold (TSE: YRI) in the last few weeks:

7/22/2021 – Yamana Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$7.75 to C$7.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Yamana Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$8.25. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Yamana Gold was given a new C$5.22 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/20/2021 – Yamana Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$5.23 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Yamana Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CSFB.

7/16/2021 – Yamana Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$7.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Yamana Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.00 to C$7.50.

TSE:YRI opened at C$5.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.25. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$5.05 and a one year high of C$9.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

