Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Yamana Gold (YRI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Yamana Gold (TSE: YRI) in the last few weeks:
- 7/22/2021 – Yamana Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$7.75 to C$7.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/21/2021 – Yamana Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$8.25. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/21/2021 – Yamana Gold was given a new C$5.22 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 7/20/2021 – Yamana Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$5.23 price target on the stock.
- 7/20/2021 – Yamana Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CSFB.
- 7/16/2021 – Yamana Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$7.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2021 – Yamana Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.00 to C$7.50.
TSE:YRI opened at C$5.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.25. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$5.05 and a one year high of C$9.29.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.
Read More: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.