Investors Buy Large Volume of DigitalOcean Call Options (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 14,069 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,226% compared to the typical volume of 423 call options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOCN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Shares of DOCN stock traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,545,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,193. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.97. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $59.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $1,373,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $5,287,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $843,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.