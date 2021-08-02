IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.160-$0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.30 million-$10.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.37 million.IRadimed also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.620 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 25,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,070. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.97 and a beta of 1.05. IRadimed has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Research analysts forecast that IRadimed will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on IRMD. Roth Capital upped their price objective on IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRadimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $141,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $108,692.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,907 shares in the company, valued at $553,812.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,651. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

