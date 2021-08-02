iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Position Decreased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,717 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,120 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,084,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,891,000 after acquiring an additional 550,055 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,879,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,826,000 after acquiring an additional 425,244 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,146,000 after acquiring an additional 419,716 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.48. The company had a trading volume of 102,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,470,792. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.11. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.