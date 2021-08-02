iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,620 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,293,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,034,000.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $131.74 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $129.59 and a 52-week high of $134.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.93.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

