iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Purchased by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,348,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 111,731.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,000,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,236.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,950,000 after acquiring an additional 696,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,809,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,129,000.

BATS:ICVT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,101 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.04. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

