iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Increased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA opened at $75.55 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.