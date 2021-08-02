iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,895 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.39% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $10,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 72,294 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,002,000. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $243,000.

IMTM opened at $39.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $40.30.

