iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Stock Holdings Increased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 57,723 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 34,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $153,843,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $448,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of MCHI traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.17. The stock had a trading volume of 228,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,689. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $66.16 and a 52 week high of $97.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.29.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.