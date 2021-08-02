iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Increased by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.4% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 419.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after purchasing an additional 236,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $79.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

