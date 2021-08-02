iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Lifted by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 6.2% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $10,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. BHF RG Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

EFG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.18. 605,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

