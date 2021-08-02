iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Shares Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lifted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,260,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,067,000.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

Shares of EWI opened at $32.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.80. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.