iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Johnson Midwest Financial LLC

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 15.6% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,673,191. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.